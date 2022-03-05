StockNews.com Begins Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91. C&F Financial has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in C&F Financial during the second quarter worth about $3,024,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in C&F Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,887,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 39.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 100.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

