StockNews.com Begins Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91. C&F Financial has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.49.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.
C&F Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C&F Financial (CFFI)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.