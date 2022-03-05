StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 16,990 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $47,232.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 69,590 shares of company stock valued at $175,172. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

