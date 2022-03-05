StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Eltek from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of Eltek stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of -2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating ) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

