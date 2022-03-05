StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLWT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euro Tech during the second quarter worth $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euro Tech during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Euro Tech by 88.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares in the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

