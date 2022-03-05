StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRCP opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRCP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

