StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OptimumBank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OptimumBank during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

