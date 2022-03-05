StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
RMTI has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
Shares of Rockwell Medical stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Rockwell Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
