StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RMTI has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 758,400 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 88,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

