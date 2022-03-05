StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SSY opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. Sunlink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.62.

About Sunlink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

