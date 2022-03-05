StockNews.com Downgrades Fluor (NYSE:FLR) to Hold

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. Fluor has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $25.68.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,517,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,961,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 4,466.3% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,257,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,754 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 951.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 638,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after acquiring an additional 577,428 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 486.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 684,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 567,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

