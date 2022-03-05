StockNews.com Downgrades Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) to Buy

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

STRL opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $817.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sterling Construction has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $32.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 76,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

