StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NKSH opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. National Bankshares has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $39.99.

In related news, Director John Elliott Dooley acquired 750 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National Bankshares by 45.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 25,459 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in National Bankshares by 40.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in National Bankshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Bankshares by 849.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

