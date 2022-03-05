StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of LEDS stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.06. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 89.28% and a negative net margin of 48.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

