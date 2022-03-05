StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) vs. CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Critical Comparison

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and CI Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial $16.65 million 8.49 $7.78 million $1.88 11.44 CI Financial $2.16 billion 1.46 $326.58 million $1.60 9.91

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCastle Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial 72.76% N/A N/A CI Financial 15.02% 39.67% 8.37%

Dividends

StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. StoneCastle Financial pays out 80.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CI Financial pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for StoneCastle Financial and CI Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCastle Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A CI Financial 0 1 7 0 2.88

CI Financial has a consensus price target of $29.71, suggesting a potential upside of 87.35%. Given CI Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than StoneCastle Financial.

Summary

CI Financial beats StoneCastle Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

CI Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

