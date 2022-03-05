Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 39,250 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 665.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,250 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in 3M by 7.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 68.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in 3M by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in 3M by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $146.73 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

