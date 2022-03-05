Stonnington Group LLC Buys 10,165 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 610.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $378.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.74. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $323.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

