Stonnington Group LLC Buys 34,530 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 204.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,530 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 191,104 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,634,000 after purchasing an additional 49,033 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $108.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 346,217 shares of company stock worth $45,765,106. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

