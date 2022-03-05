Stonnington Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 498.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,425 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD opened at $100.69 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $9,402,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $427,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 809,701 shares of company stock worth $76,665,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.