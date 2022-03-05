Stonnington Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 767.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,785 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 431,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,049,000 after purchasing an additional 211,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

NYSE MRK opened at $77.83 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.29. The firm has a market cap of $196.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

