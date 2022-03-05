Stonnington Group LLC Raises Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 417.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC owned 0.10% of Focus Financial Partners worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $45.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.60. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

About Focus Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.