Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €90.00 by Warburg Research

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been given a €90.00 ($101.12) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAX. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.40 ($85.84) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €83.00 ($93.26) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €85.14 ($95.66).

Shares of SAX stock opened at €66.15 ($74.33) on Thursday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €62.10 ($69.78) and a 1-year high of €76.05 ($85.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €67.79 and its 200 day moving average price is €69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.27.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

