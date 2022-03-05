Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Shares Gap Up to $29.67

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.67, but opened at $31.53. Summit Materials shares last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 16,716 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on SUM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,256,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 54,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,133,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,499,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 33.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 107,523 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

