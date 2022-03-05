SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SXC. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE:SXC opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.26.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,774,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,775,000 after buying an additional 409,793 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 28,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 376,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

