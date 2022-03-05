Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween Sells 60,000 Shares

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total value of C$2,346,804.00.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$40.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.76. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$21.90 and a 1 year high of C$40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.87.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

