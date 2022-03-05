Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

