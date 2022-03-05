Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Research Coverage Started at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sunworks’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ SUNW opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sunworks has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunworks in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunworks by 20.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sunworks in the second quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sunworks in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

