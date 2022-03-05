Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Research Coverage Started at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sunworks’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
NASDAQ SUNW opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sunworks has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.55.
About Sunworks (Get Rating)
Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.
