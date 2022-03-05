Supremex (TSE:SXP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.70

Shares of Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.70 and traded as high as C$3.68. Supremex shares last traded at C$3.63, with a volume of 20,636 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.67 million and a PE ratio of 8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.70.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.
TSE:SXP)
Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.