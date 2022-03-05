Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Position Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of Surgery Partners worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGRY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,483,000 after buying an additional 107,565 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $735,209.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $112,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,069 shares of company stock worth $1,044,599 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

