SVB Leerink Comments on Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn ($1.70) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.78). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.98. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $117.08.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 100,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.