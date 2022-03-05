Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

SVNLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,905. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

