Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SSREY. Berenberg Bank lowered Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of SSREY opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

