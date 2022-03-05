Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 90 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 90 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SREN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 96 price objective on Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 95 target price on Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 103 price objective on Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 111 price objective on Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 87 target price on Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
Swiss Re has a 1-year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 98.80.
Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.
