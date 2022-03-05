Symmetry Partners LLC Buys New Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 94,443.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 148,277 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,101 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE MPW opened at $20.49 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.