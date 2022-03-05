Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 281.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.51. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85.

