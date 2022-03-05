Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 812 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,904,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,737,000 after purchasing an additional 161,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,029 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,350,000 after acquiring an additional 269,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after acquiring an additional 564,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,421,000 after acquiring an additional 367,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.21.

CZR opened at $78.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.