Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $340,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.67. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.49 and a 12-month high of $56.08.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.