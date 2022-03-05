Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $24,784,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,061,050 shares of company stock valued at $110,113,573 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BG stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $109.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 15.34%.

About Bunge (Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.