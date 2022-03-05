Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €113.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SY1. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($158.43) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($147.19) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($148.88) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €121.50 ($136.52).
FRA:SY1 opened at €106.80 ($120.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €112.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €118.53. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($82.56).
Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.
