Synthomer (LON:SYNT) PT Lowered to GBX 350

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($5.50) to GBX 350 ($4.70) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.17) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.06) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 544.29 ($7.30).

Get Synthomer alerts:

SYNT opened at GBX 252.40 ($3.39) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 352.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 440.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.98. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 247 ($3.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 570.50 ($7.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87.

In other Synthomer news, insider Brendan Connolly purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.31) per share, for a total transaction of £7,920 ($10,626.59). Also, insider Alexander G. Catto acquired 35,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of £135,100 ($181,269.29). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 57,000 shares of company stock worth $22,402,000.

Synthomer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.