Synthomer (LON:SYNT) PT Lowered to GBX 350

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($5.50) to GBX 350 ($4.70) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.17) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.06) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 544.29 ($7.30).
SYNT opened at GBX 252.40 ($3.39) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 352.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 440.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.98. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 247 ($3.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 570.50 ($7.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87.
Synthomer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.
