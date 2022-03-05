Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 460 ($6.17) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.38) to GBX 410 ($5.50) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.06) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.37) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 544.29 ($7.30).

Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 252.40 ($3.39) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. Synthomer has a 12 month low of GBX 247 ($3.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.65). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 352.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 440.74. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98.

In other Synthomer news, insider Brendan Connolly bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.31) per share, with a total value of £7,920 ($10,626.59). Also, insider Alexander G. Catto bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.18) per share, with a total value of £135,100 ($181,269.29). Insiders have acquired 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,402,000 over the last 90 days.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

