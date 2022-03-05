Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.86.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Targa Resources has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 2.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after purchasing an additional 67,981 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,502,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

