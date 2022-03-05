Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $294.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $278.00 to $294.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $270.83.

TGT opened at $224.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target has a 52 week low of $167.05 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Target by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $811,199,000 after buying an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

