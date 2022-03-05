Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSHA. Guggenheim began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.83.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 168,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 110,980 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 101,935 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 356.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 62,821 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 160.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 196,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

