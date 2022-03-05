Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSHA. Guggenheim began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.83.
NASDAQ TSHA opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84.
About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.