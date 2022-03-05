TD Securities Raises Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$60.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNMSF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from €62.00 ($69.66) to €63.00 ($70.79) in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.10.
OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80.
Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.
