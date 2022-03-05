TD Securities Raises Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$60.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNMSF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from €62.00 ($69.66) to €63.00 ($70.79) in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.10.

OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80.

Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

