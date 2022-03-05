Teladoc Health, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Teladoc Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.24.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average of $109.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,842 shares of company stock worth $1,234,042. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

