Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Adam C. Vandervoort Sells 3,513 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $206.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.36.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.
TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.24.
Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
