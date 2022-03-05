Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Andrew Turitz Sells 1,754 Shares

Mar 5th, 2022

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $206.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

