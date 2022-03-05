Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer Sells 59,851 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $91.89.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.