Teucrium Corn Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:CORN)

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,617 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 337% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 call options.

Teucrium Corn Fund stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. Teucrium Corn Fund has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

