Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Thales from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thales from €100.00 ($112.36) to €125.00 ($140.45) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
Shares of THLEF stock opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day moving average of $95.53. Thales has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.00.
Get Rating)
Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thales (THLEF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.