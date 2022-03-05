Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Thales from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thales from €100.00 ($112.36) to €125.00 ($140.45) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of THLEF stock opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day moving average of $95.53. Thales has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.00.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

