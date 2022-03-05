The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, an increase of 150.8% from the January 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of CG stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 10,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $572,451.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,021,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,443 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.